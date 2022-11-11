Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.