Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

