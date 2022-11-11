Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,211 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $88.97.

