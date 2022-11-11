Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 37,133 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $106.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

