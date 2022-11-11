Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,408 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $176.62 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

