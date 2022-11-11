Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $185.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $240.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.