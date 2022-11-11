Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

