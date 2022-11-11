Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

