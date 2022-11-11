Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.