Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,998,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $270.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

