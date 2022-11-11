Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.56.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.22. 134,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Ball Announces Dividend

About Ball

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.