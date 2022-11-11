Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.89

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.19. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 155,086 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on BCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
