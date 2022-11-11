Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.89

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.19. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 155,086 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

