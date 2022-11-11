Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $562.00 million-$564.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.49 million. Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 25,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 54.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.