Barclays Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $83.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,658. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.