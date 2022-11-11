Barclays Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $83.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.
NYSE DUOL opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of -0.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
