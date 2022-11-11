Barclays Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Barclays set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €29.45 ($29.45) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($49.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.50.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.