Barclays Trims DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price to $37.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DOCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DigitalOcean by 1,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

