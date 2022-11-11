Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $993.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.