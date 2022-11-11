BARK (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BARK Stock Performance

BARK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 27,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.23. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BARK

Institutional Trading of BARK

In related news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,734.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BARK by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

