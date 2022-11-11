Barrington Research Cuts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $13.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

