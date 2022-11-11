Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.36-$7.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.38 billion-$48.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 445,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

