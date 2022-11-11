Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.48.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.66. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

