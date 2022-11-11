BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BGNE traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,289. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 64.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.