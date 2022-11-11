Berenberg Bank Boosts Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €3.00 ($3.00) to €3.20 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.55) to €3.20 ($3.20) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

