Berenberg Bank Trims bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Target Price to €89.70

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($110.00) to €89.70 ($89.70) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of bioMérieux from €108.00 ($108.00) to €109.00 ($109.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

