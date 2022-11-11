Beta Finance (BETA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $2.43 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

