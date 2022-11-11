B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

