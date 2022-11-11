Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410.20 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 411.60 ($4.74). Approximately 706,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,499,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($4.78).
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 465 ($5.35) to GBX 415 ($4.78) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38.
Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.
