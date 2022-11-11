Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares traded.

Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Big Cypress Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.