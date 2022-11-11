Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Bilfinger stock remained flat at $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

