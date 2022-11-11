Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $23.04 billion and $13.83 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 23,013,712,259 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
