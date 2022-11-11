BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.01 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $149.14 or 0.00854191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $415.35 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002717 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00587343 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.30593733 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000314 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,170,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,784,900 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
