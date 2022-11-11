BinaryX Price Reaches $145.83 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $406.15 million and $14.19 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for approximately $145.83 or 0.00874680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00584304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,088.44 or 0.30435467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,170,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,785,110 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

