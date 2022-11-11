Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $427.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $784.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.08 and a 200-day moving average of $480.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

