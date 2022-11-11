Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.00 million-$532.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.86 million.

Bioventus Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BVS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 461,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.