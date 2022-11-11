Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.15.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,062. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.26.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

