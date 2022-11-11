BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

