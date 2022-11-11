BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.
BIT Mining Stock Up 4.8 %
BIT Mining stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.43.
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
