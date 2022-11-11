BitShares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and $1.89 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.
About BitShares
BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
