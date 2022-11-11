BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $697.83 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $697.83 million and approximately $156,830.80 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.