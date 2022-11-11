BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

