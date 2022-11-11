Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. 122,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

