Blankinship & Foster LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,802,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,232. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

