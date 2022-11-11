Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Benchmark

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE APRN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 184.28% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the period.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

