Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 12% Higher

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 157,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 43,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51.

Insider Activity at Blue Star Gold

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,500. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 926,300 shares of company stock worth $248,377.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

