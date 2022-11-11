B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 395 ($4.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.47) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.64) to GBX 412 ($4.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.07) to GBX 300 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 505.22 ($5.82).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

LON BME traded up GBX 27.20 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 384.40 ($4.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,525. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 896.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.99.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

