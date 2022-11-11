BMO Capital Markets Boosts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$12.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE PHX opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$8.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.89.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,897,432.33. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,897,432.33. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$181,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$974,386.47. Insiders have sold 270,100 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059 in the last quarter.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

