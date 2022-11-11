BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.36.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.10. 1,632,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,182. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.54.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$433.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

