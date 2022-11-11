BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.36.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
TSE CEU traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.10. 1,632,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,182. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.54.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
