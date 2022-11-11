BMO Capital Markets Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.98.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$307.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,753.43. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,753.43. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,511,556.10. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,209 and sold 128,006 shares valued at $1,598,833.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

