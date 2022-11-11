BMO Capital Markets Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Celanese by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Celanese by 17.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

