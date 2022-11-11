BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$20.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 6.3 %

TSE DND traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 750,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,270. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.93. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.63 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.