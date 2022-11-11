BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $27.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.23 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

